United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

