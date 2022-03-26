Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.35

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.35 and traded as high as $22.39. Unisys shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 257,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 274,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Unisys by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Unisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

