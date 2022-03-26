UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About UniCredit (Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.