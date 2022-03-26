Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 26,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

