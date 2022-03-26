UMA Market Cap Tops $504.63 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00017334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $504.63 million and approximately $70.70 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,366,639 coins and its circulating supply is 65,483,988 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

