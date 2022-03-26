UBS Group Reiterates $280.00 Price Target for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.93. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.