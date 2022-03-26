UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,178 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Point by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Point by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Five Point by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.20 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

