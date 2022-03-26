UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 61,793 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $8.43 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

