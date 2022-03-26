UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Canoo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Canoo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GOEV opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.11.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

