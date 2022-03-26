UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,900 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Digi International worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of DGII opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $739.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.