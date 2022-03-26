UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

