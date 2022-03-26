UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,548 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.10 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

