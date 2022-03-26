Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $718,416.20 and approximately $319,208.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011452 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00247032 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

