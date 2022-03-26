U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Energy Initiatives stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corp. is a diverse energy firm, which develops hybrid fuel systems and technologies. It engages in the production of biofuel, as well as develops products and services for the medical marijuana and hemp sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

