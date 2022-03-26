TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTMI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 637,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,908. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

