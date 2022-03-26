TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
TTMI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 637,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,908. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
