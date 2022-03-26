Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

MRNS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

