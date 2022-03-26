TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.99 million and $788,734.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.