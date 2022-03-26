Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Friday after CLSA lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 27,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,449,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

