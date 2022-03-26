Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at CLSA

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CLSA from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

