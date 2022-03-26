Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 93,966 shares changing hands.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.