Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$3.55. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 1,686,004 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.