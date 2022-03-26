Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RIG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,820,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,210,452. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
