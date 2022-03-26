Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $914.40

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 914.40 ($12.04) and last traded at GBX 912.80 ($12.02), with a volume of 757519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849.80 ($11.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) per share. This represents a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.39), for a total value of £3,468.65 ($4,566.42).

Transglobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

