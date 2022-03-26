Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

