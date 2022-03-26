Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $11.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.