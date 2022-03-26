Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

