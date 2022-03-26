Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) versus Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Critical Analysis

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Top Ships and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 27.39% 7.50% 4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Top Ships and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Top Ships.

Risk & Volatility

Top Ships has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Dorian LPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $56.37 million 0.76 -$22.82 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.89 $92.57 million $1.83 8.12

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Top Ships on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

