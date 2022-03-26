Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
