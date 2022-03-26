Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TITN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

