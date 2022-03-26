Thunder Token Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011572 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00247576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

