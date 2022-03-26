Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $105.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

