Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.