Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 79,200 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

NYSE LPG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.