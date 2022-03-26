Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Update

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

THNCF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$16.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

