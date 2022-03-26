The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

