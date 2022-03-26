The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $171.93 Average PT from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.75. 855,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.