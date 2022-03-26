The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

