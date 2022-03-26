The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 164,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

