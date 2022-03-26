The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TMG opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £45.05 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.80.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

