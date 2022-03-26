The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TMG opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a one year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £45.05 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.80.
The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.