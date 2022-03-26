The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

