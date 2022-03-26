The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Sells $2,531,249.28 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

