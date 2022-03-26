The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,859,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 44,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.03 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

