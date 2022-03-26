The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.68. 5,176,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,671. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

