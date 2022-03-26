The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.03 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

