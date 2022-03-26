The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $138.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.70.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.