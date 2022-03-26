The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €74.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.50 ($71.98).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.86 ($59.19) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €44.50 ($48.90) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

