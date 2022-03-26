The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €91.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.28 ($95.91).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €86.72 ($95.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.71. Nemetschek has a one year low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a one year high of €116.15 ($127.64).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.