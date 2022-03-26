The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €80.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.36 ($72.92).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €46.22 ($50.79) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.