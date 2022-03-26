The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €111.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been given a €111.00 ($121.98) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €74.84 ($82.24) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.52. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

