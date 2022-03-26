The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €111.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €111.00 ($121.98) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €74.84 ($82.24) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.52. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

