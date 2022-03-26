The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $3,758,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $383.20 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.32.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.