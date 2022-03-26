TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 219,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,130. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

