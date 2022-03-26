Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $170.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00008244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00205468 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 910,609,624 coins and its circulating supply is 888,799,787 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

